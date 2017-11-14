From legendary street figures like Larry David to powerful men who once controlled thousands of street soldiers like Stanley “Tookie” Williams and Larry Hoover, it’s safe to say that the streets just don’t producer street savvy men like the aforementioned names anymore. Uncle Murda with the help of Jadakiss addresses this while taking a stab at all the snitches and fake thugs on the heavy hitting new song, “No More.”

The Brooklyn spitter creates a proud new anthem for the streets pays homage to the street hustlers, shooters, drug kingpins, prisoners, as well as rappers and entrepreneurs who left the streets for legal paper (word to J. Prince).

“The inspiration for “No More” came from there being so many weirdoes out here in the streets” Murda explains to XXL. “I just wanted to salute some authentic street dudes. Some of them I knew and some of them I heard stories about and these stories have intrigued me (even as a lil kid), so I just wanted to pay homage. The reason I picked Jadakiss to be on this song is that there are only a few that can talk that kind of talk and Kiss is one of the greats! I been a fan forever and it don’t get “No More” street certified than that.”

“No More” is the latest song from Uncle Murda’s forthcoming album, Don’t Come Outside No More. It also will include features from Don Q, 50 Cent, Dave East, Maino, Young Dolph, Que Banz and more. The album will be available on iTunes, Apple Music, and all other digital markets and streaming services on Nov. 24. Pre-order yours here.

Tracklist

1. “Don’t Talk About It”

2. “Different Time” Feat. Don Q & Que Banz

3. “Happy To Be Here” Feat. Que Banz

4. “Bank Now” Feat. Que Banz

5. “Statute Of Limitations” Feat. 50 Cent

6. “Too Consistent” Feat. YG Teck

7. “Popular” Feat. Que Banz

8. “Hang Wit” Feat. Chanti McCoy & Que Banz

9. “Like Ooouuu” Feat. Aviator Kez

10. “Ain’t Like That” Feat. YG Teck & Que Banz

11. “Check Inn” Feat. Maino & Trick Trick

12. “Tonite” Feat. Dave East

13. “No More” Feat. Jadakiss

14. “Sent The Work” Feat. Young Dolph