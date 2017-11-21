Vic Mensa Gives A Powerful Performance Of “We Could Be Free” On ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

Vic Mensa is one of the few millenial MCs who consistently speaks out about injustices in America. Last night, the Chicago rapper used his platform to give a powerful performance of his sobering track, “We Could Free” on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.’

“We Could Be Free” is just one of the handful of compelling songs from Mensa’s album, The Autobiography. But the track’s potency was highlighted by the back-up singers, violinists and pianists wearing robes branded with “Sexual Abuse,” “Mass Incarceration,” and “Domestic Violence.”

In related Vic Mensa news, the rapper is currently on JAY Z’s ‘4:44′ tour.

Watch the clip above.