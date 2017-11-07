Many moons ago Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Vivica A. Fox were a thing. Their love affair was pre the abused hashtag “relationship goals,” and the pair flaunted the relationship’s peek at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards. Unfortunately, all good things came to an end and the two parted ways shortly after becoming an item, but would always remain within one another’s orbit.

Fox stopped by TV One’s Soul Circle television show to take a walk down memory lane and said if she knew now what she didn’t know then, her relationship with the Power executive would’ve been more fruitful.

“He was young, it was new and I think I was at a new part in my career also,” Fox, who is 10 years older than Fif reflected. “He was just so romantic and kind and very old-fashioned, and I wish I knew then how to treat a man like that.”

In the nearly 14 years since their break-up, Fox and Fifty have exchanged friendly fire on social media many times. The Set It Off actress says now they’re great friends and Fifty, who has proven his savage ways are relentless, is actually very warm.

Watch the snippet below to learn what mistake Fox realizes she made while dating Fif.

