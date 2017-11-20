Waka Flocka and Pete Rock are the latest hip-hop artists from two different generations to collide in the everlasting “old heads vs. new rappers” battle. After the Atlanta rapper spoke his mind about the criticism that today’s biggest rap stars face — like Lil Uzi Vert and XXXTentacion — Pete felt the need to personally chime in.

“That’s why you got XXX out here. That n*gga’s a genius. He’s 19-years-old,” said Waka. “We talking about kids. The Uzi Verts and them, they’re kids. They’re literally fucking kids.” He followed with: “But then you got grown people sitting in rooms like, ‘Yeah, these little hip hop guys, they’re confusing.’ Like, n*gga, that could be your kid though.”

Over the weekend, the legendary New York producer wrote exactly how he feels, and posted a picture of Flocka to go along with it. He definitely also “@’d” Mr. Flocka.

“I’m gonna defend my older heads and tell you your not equal,” Pete Rock on Instagram after watching Waka on ThisIs50 and Sway in the Morning. “Be as disrespectful as you want. Your not doing what we did,havent accomplished what we accomplished. Our generation didnt experiment with pills or syrup or anything synthetic. Its already written in history. Rock n Roll hall of fame,hip hop hall of fame and museums. Where are you at in any of that? The problem is yall never had respect from the jump. WE ARE THE REASON YOUR WHO YOU ARE AND DO WHATEVER IT IS YOUR DOING! Pay homage to who was before you. Problem is also yall want us to accept music that dont move nothing but the young,when you making music its to inspire everyone not just your era. Only time my pockets on pause is when im streaming yall album. I listen to it and made a decision not to buy yo shit cuz in my opinion being a music maker,there is no substance to the music or lyrics so dont get mad cuz you not cut from the cloth of hip hop pioneers. Lets see how long you can last in this business doing what you doing. You been quiet until you startED running your mouth about old school niccas. Thats corny bro. Just make better music and spit like an MC. Yeah yall different but nothing of what nas krs kane jay z or any official rapper has ever taught you. We saying something about your generation cuz your simply not making heart & soul felt music young nicca! The old head rant is corny. Old heads are special and i just think yall cant do what we did. ‍♂️ Salute!”