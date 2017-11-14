Wale has been rather low-key during the fourth quarter of 2017, but he’s still out here dropping smooth club hits. This time around he calls on Phil Ade once again — after working with him on Shine — for his new song “Good To Great.”

He kicks things off with his signature spoken word flow and transitions into lyrically setting the scene for a fun night out.

Wale explains the concept of the record by recalling their nights out after the sessions for his Summer On Sunset mixtape.

“Just a lot of nights out after the Summer On Sunset mixtape,” he says. “It just feels like the end of the club and it’s about to go down. Nights like that are dope to me because being able to share memories and document them through music is dope.”