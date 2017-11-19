The 2017 American Music Awards officially opened on Sunday night (Nov 19) with a heartfelt speech dedicated to the first-responders from the numerous tragedies, mass shootings and natural disasters that took place this year.

Jamie Foxx started things out with moving words about the heroes of our country, which then lead to Pink and Kelly Clarkson’s stirring rendition of R.E.M.’s unforgettable single, “Everybody Hurts” — which so beautifully calls for all humans to unite in the face of adversity. Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas took the stage following the duo for solo performances

"As this year comes to a close, we look forward to 2018 with hope… TOGETHER our strength will pull us through." – Jamie Foxx

Pink and Kelly Clarkson perform “Sorry Not Sorry”

Demi Lovato performed "Sorry Not Sorry" with a choir.

Nick Jonas performs “Find You”

Selena Gomez performs “Wolves” with Marshmellow