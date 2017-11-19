Watch: Pink, Kelly Clarkson, Demi Lovato And More Perform At 2017 American Music Awards

2017 American Music Awards performances


The 2017 American Music Awards officially opened on Sunday night (Nov 19) with a heartfelt speech dedicated to the first-responders from the numerous tragedies, mass shootings and natural disasters that took place this year.

Jamie Foxx started things out with moving words about the heroes of our country, which then lead to Pink and Kelly Clarkson’s stirring rendition of R.E.M.’s unforgettable single, “Everybody Hurts” — which so beautifully calls for all humans to unite in the face of adversity. Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas took the stage following the duo for solo performances

Stay tuned for live updates below.

Pink and Kelly Clarkson perform “Sorry Not Sorry”

Demi Lovato

Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas performs “Find You”

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez performs “Wolves” with Marshmellow

