Watch Logic, Alessia Cara & Juanés Perform “1-800-273-8255″ At The Latin GRAMMYS

Logic’s powerful song “1-800-273-8255″ with Alessia Cara and Khalid started a movement to save lives across the country, and singer Juanés helped it become a global effort by hopping on the Spanglish version. The top-charting single, which is also the phone number to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, not only went double platinum last month but has also spent the last month reaching millions of ailing souls around the world.

Logic and Alessia hit up Las Vegas to make their debut at the Latin GRAMMYs inside the MGM Grand. Both Def Jam artists teamed up with Juanés to bring their international collaboration to the stage and touch even more lives across Latin America and beyond.

“[I] thought of how many people can relate or know someone who can relate to those words,” Juanés told Rolling Stone about the record. “I love to be part of a song with such a powerful message, and I believe we can use music to inspire people who are going through dark times in their lives.”

Watch Logic, Alessia Cara and Juanés perform “1-800-273-8255″