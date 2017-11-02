Daytime talk show host Wendy Williams left her studio audience and the masses uneasy when she fainted during the proceedings of her self-titled show. On Tuesday (Oct. 31), the 53-year-old dressed in a Statue of Liberty costume and began to overheat and collapsed as onlookers gasped and rushed to her side.

Although she briefly returned to reassure her fans that her health is still intact, Williams talked at length on Thursday (Nov. 2) and became emotional while recounting the fear that immediately swooped in.

READ: Wendy Williams Passes Out During Live Broadcast Of Her Talk Show

“No, that was not a joke,” Williams stated. “I don’t want to fall. I’m a tall woman, and it’s a long way down. I’m also a woman of a particular age, and I’m not trying to break anything. Also, I don’t do stunts and jokes for you like that. I don’t need that.” On Instagram, 50 Cent didn’t hesitate to weigh in on the matter, calling Williams’ faint “bad acting.”

Williams then shared the thoughts that ran through her mind as she braced herself for the incident. “It was scary, It was really scary. It was so scary, all I could think of in the middle of the scare was, ‘Don’t pull the podium over you because that’ll make it worse,” she admitted.

READ: 50 Cent Refers To Wendy Williams’ Fainting Incident As “Bad Acting”

Watch the full recollection below.