UPDATE 11/14/2017: Nicki Minaj recently unveiled that the raunchy new video was a promotional tool for her upcoming cover story with PAPER Magazine. Ahead of the feature’s debut, the rapper dropped the cover, depicting three Nicki clones posing seductively. The headline reads: “Minaj a Trois.”

Check it out below.

So, Nicki Minaj posted an interesting video on Twitter late Tuesday night (Nov. 14), and it has a lot of Barbs talking.

READ: Nicki Minaj’s Brother Found Guilty In Child Rape Case

Its unclear exactly what the video is depicting, but it appears to be of Nicki Minaj sporting a latex bodysuit. As the clip cuts from scenes of Nicki’s body to the rapper in the shower, soft music plays in the background. There also seems to be a scene of the rapper lI king something (or someone).

READ: Meek Mill’s Lawyer Says Nicki Minaj Was Present When Judge Requested “On Bended Knee”

ita unclear whether Nicki was hacked or not. But judging how long the video has been up on her Twitter account, many believe it is not a mistake.

Check out the video below.