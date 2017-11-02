Wiki Enjoys A Friendly Game Of “Stick Ball” In New Video

New York City’s wacky and gritty MC Wiki released a nostalgic music video for his track titled, “Stick Ball.”

Shot in black-and-white by Matt Lubansky, Wiki congregates with his friends for a pick-up game of stick ball, a street game related to baseball that was made popular in New York City. After knocking a few balls up the street, the rapper, who is also known as Wise Kindergarten, lets a fusillade of rhymes loose for the camera as his homeboys huddle behind him.

“Stick Ball” comes from Wiki’s recently released debut album, No Mountains In Manhattan.

If you aren’t familiar with Wiki, check out this Boiler Room–directed mini-documentary dubbed, ‘The Mayor: Wiki’s Five Borough Tour.’

Watch the video for “Stick Ball” above.