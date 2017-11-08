Most of the Internet has had it up to HERE with Tyrese. The Fast & Furious actor was embroiled in a contentious custody battle with his ex-wife Norma Gibson after she accused the 38-year-old of abusing their daughter Shayla.

The investigation and potential charges into Gibson’s claims were later dismissed and a judge granted the Black Rose artist supervised visitation with his 10-year-old. Tyrese however took to social media last week to allege the legal fees he racked up were becoming too much to bear and in a now deleted Instagram post claims it was Hollywood A-List couple Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith who loaned him $5 million and told him to stay offline.

Well according to TMZ, a source close to The Smiths say they didn’t give Tyrese a dime and are actually worried about the actor’s well being.

Tyrese has been close friends with Will and Jada for some years so it wasn’t shocking the couple was said to have offered a helping hand.

Well…this is awkward.