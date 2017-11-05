The Smiths Reportedly Gave Tyrese $5 Million To Stay Afloat And Stay Offline
You know, if anyone offered us $5 million and the only contingency was we had to stay away from social media, you wouldn’t see us. That same thought process wasn’t what reportedly took place when Tyrese took to Instagram Saturday (Nov. 4) and uploaded a picture of him holding his iPhone after receiving a call from Girls Trip actress Jada Pinkett-Smith.
In a now deleted Instagram post, The Black Rose artist revealed the Smiths generously gave him $5 million to help him with his legal fees regarding his daughter Shayla, but also to stay off of social media while he puts his issues to rest.
Will and Jada-Pinkett Smith have yet to confirm they gave Tyrese the loan. However, the Internet is too threw with the 38-year-old and took to social media to voice their grievance.
I hate Tyrese.
Like, does this say, “Acrtress”? pic.twitter.com/esbDcSZIIU
— LIM (@lachaeim) November 4, 2017
Tyrese wasn’t suppose to tell people Will Smith gave him 5 mill smh, nigga just can’t keep his mouth close damn
— BTSK #LilBlackGenius (@BTSKSmoke) November 5, 2017
So Will and Jada gave Tyrese 5mill and told him to stay off the internet… But he goes on the internet to say they gave him the money
— Long Legzz (@Miss_DanaDane) November 5, 2017