You know, if anyone offered us $5 million and the only contingency was we had to stay away from social media, you wouldn’t see us. That same thought process wasn’t what reportedly took place when Tyrese took to Instagram Saturday (Nov. 4) and uploaded a picture of him holding his iPhone after receiving a call from Girls Trip actress Jada Pinkett-Smith.

In a now deleted Instagram post, The Black Rose artist revealed the Smiths generously gave him $5 million to help him with his legal fees regarding his daughter Shayla, but also to stay off of social media while he puts his issues to rest.

#Tyrese says #WillSmith & his wife #JadaPinkettSmith gave him $5million to help keep him afloat. A post shared by NEW ACCOUNT (SPREAD THE WORD) (@thejasminebrand_) on Nov 5, 2017 at 7:03am PST

Will and Jada-Pinkett Smith have yet to confirm they gave Tyrese the loan. However, the Internet is too threw with the 38-year-old and took to social media to voice their grievance.

I hate Tyrese.

Like, does this say, “Acrtress”? pic.twitter.com/esbDcSZIIU — LIM (@lachaeim) November 4, 2017

Tyrese wasn’t suppose to tell people Will Smith gave him 5 mill smh, nigga just can’t keep his mouth close damn — BTSK #LilBlackGenius (@BTSKSmoke) November 5, 2017