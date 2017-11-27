Willow Smith doesn’t exactly love the limelight. In the premiere issue of Girl Gaze magazine, the 17-year-old daughter of Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith explains why growing up in the public eye can be an “excruciatingly terrible” experience.

“I’m going to be completely and utterly honest, it’s absolutely terrible,” Willow began. “Growing up and trying to figure out your life…while people feel like they have some sort of entitlement to know what’s going on, is absolutely, excruciatingly terrible — and the only way to get over it, is to go into it.

“You can’t change any of those things,” she continued. “So I feel like most kids like me end up going down a spiral of depression, and the world is sitting there looking at them through their phones; laughing and making jokes and making memes at the crippling effect that this lifestyle has on the psyche.”

According to Willow, when you’re born into celebrity, your only choices are to fall deeper into the lifestyle, or basically disappear.

“When you’re born into it, there are two choices that you have; I’m either going to try to go into it completely and help from the inside, or….no one is going to know where I am… and I’m really going to take myself completely out of the eye of society. There’s really no in-between.”

Later in the interview, Willow discusses how she translated her experiences into the new album, The 1st, along with discussing self-love, and her generation’s dependency on technology.

“I definitely think we’re the most anxious,” she points out. “I see it in myself. We’re hypersensitive. This generation is hypersensitive spiritually, physically, mentally, emotionally. So when we look on our phones and we see people dying right next to us and we’re sitting there about to go get a latte — that breaks you down. It’s not just the phones. The phones are just a tool. The phones just heighten what was already happening.”

Click here to read Willow’s the full interview.