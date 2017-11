Wiz Khalifa is gearing up to release a new mixtape, Laugh Now, Fly Late, for his Taylor Gang alliance. On his new song “Letterman,” the Pittsburgh native warms up listeners with a quick reminder of his devilish ways with a catchy flow.

The 88 Mafia-produced number will be included on the project which is slated to hit the Internet tonight (Nov 9).