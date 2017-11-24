A woman irate over not receiving social security benefits was arrested this month for sending explosive devices to former president Barack Obama, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, and Social Security Administration Commissioner Carolyn Colvin.

Law & Crime reports Julia Poff was hit with multiple charges including the transportation of explosives with the intent to kill and injure after she created improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and mailed them to the government employees.

Joff sent the letters and packages out in Oct. 2016, while Obama was still in office. The package never reached Obama, but Abbott opened his. Authorities believe because he didn’t open it properly, the device made up of “smokeless powder, fuses, and pyrotechnic composition” didn’t detonate.

The factor that gave away Joff’s plans was cat hair found under the address label sent to Obama. A phone also belonging to Joff was found in the package.

Joff, who lives outside of Houston, explained she sent the devices because she didn’t like Obama and she was upset for being denied social security benefits. She’s also being charged for fraudulent SNAP benefits and lying about her income in a bankruptcy case between September 2012 and September 2016.

