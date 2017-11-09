It’s safe to say this woman skipped out on the company yearly team building and problem solving retreat.

According to the New York Daily News, 21-year old escort Marissa Wallen admitted to law enforcement she shot her 36-year-old client inside his Washington State home while he was performing oral sex. Wallen told a detective that while he was performing, she wasn’t satisfied so she did the next reasonable thing: she shot him twice in the head. (sarcasm)

Wallen left the unidentified victim to die and stole his credit cards going on a $12,000 shopping. He was found unresponsive on Oct. 24. Home surveillance showed Wallen was the last person to leave the man’s home before the shooting.

Police were able to track Wallen to local businesses due to the credit card purchases she made. The Daily News also reports after being charged with first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and first-degree identity theft, she called one of her clients to help her post her million dollar bail.

Ma'am.