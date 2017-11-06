Following the success of BET’s The New Edition Story, the network plans to strike television gold again with The Bobby Brown Story. According to Deadline, actor Woody McClain will reprise his role as the “My Prerogative” singer for next year’s small screen release.

Following their stint as forerunners for The New Edition Story, executive producer Jesse Collins and writer Abdul Williams will return onboard for the forthcoming special. The Bobby Brown Story will also feature portrayals of Whitney Houston, Babyface, Bobbi Kristina Brown, and more.

Brown’s life story played out on the screen will depict his youth, the fame that tagged along with his career, his relationship with the late Whitney Houston, and his alleged affair with Janet Jackson.

In an interview with The Undefeated, McClain revealed a tip that Brown shared with him to help get into character. “One thing he talked about were his performance techniques. Whenever he hears fans screaming, it feeds his energy,” he said. “If he’s on the right side of the stage and he hears someone screaming on the left side of the stage, he’s going to run and give that person all his energy and it keeps happening like that. That definitely helped my performance.”

An official air date has yet to be announced.