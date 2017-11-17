Music, at its best, can provide an escape from the stresses of a person’s day-to-day. The right project can function as a world of sounds to get pleasantly lost in. Consider Xavier Omar’s new EP, Pink Lightning, exactly that. Released today (Nov. 17), it’s a snack of a project—it tallies in at only five songs—but it’s one worth biting into.

“I wasn’t quite ready to do an album, but I still wanted to give my fans music before the year ends,” Xavier said. “So it was inspired by love for them, but I also want to share more of who I really am with them. I am seen as gentle, yet there’s grit and strength that’s part of not just me, but the music as well. In the production of the songs on this EP you can feel gentleness and strength, whether it’s one of those feelings or both at once. It’s a great representation of who I am and how I feel.”

READ: 10-Minute Fortune Teller: Xavier Omär Unwinds At His First-Ever Lollapalooza

Such gentleness and grit can be heard in “Change On Me,” which features the feathery vocals of newcomer Leuca, and the acapella-style “The Title,” arguably the EP’s two strongest and effecting songs. However, from the EP’s lead single “Runnin’ Round” right down to the closer “Wild,” a remix of Chris Larocca’s original, there are tracks worthy of a skip.

Here is a thread of all credits for #PinkLightning — Xavier Omär 💗⚡️ (@XvrOmar) November 17, 2017

Press play on the project below, and catch Xavier on his headlining Pink Lightning Tour while you can.