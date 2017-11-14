The ladies of Xscape have a few unresolved issues. The recently reunited R&B group couldn’t hide the tension during an interview on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Sunday (Nov. 11), where they revealed that they’re recording new music without Kandi Burruss.

Although Burruss will be hitting the road for “The Great Xscape Tour“, the Grammy winner is still focussed on her solo projects. “I’m going to be doing Broadway and some other things, and they’re going to be working on music,” Burruss explained to Cohen.

While the sit-down with Cohen exposed obvious conflict between Burruss and sisters, LaTocha and Tamika Scott, Tameka “Tiny” Harris seems to be the only neutral member in the quartet.

Still, things got so uncomfortable during the show, that fans began to question if Xscape will make it through their reunion tour, which kicks off in Richmond, Va. on Nov. 22.

For all of us who has a ticket for the Great Xscape Tour and who actually get to see them, we better cherish that memory because Xscape is done after that. #WWHL — Goonica’s Coming 4 U (@AshleyShyMiller) November 13, 2017

Despite the drama, the group will be working together on an upcoming biopic airing on Bravo next year.

Watch another tense moment from Xscape’s WWHL appearance below.

