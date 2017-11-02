Watch An Exclusive Teaser From ‘Xscape: Still Kickin’ It’

The lovely ladies of Xscape are set to make their Bravo debut this weekend. VIBE has an exclusive teaser from the R&B legends’ new reality series Xscape: Still Kickin’ It.

In the clip the ladies can’t seem to agree on what their opening song should be, and you better believe everyone has their own opinion on what to do — some things will never change!.

READ: Watch Xscape Bring That Old Thing Back At Essence Fest

Xscape: Still Kickin’ It is slated to premiere on Sunday (Nov 5) at 9 PM ET.

READ: Xscape Is Back In Action, But Not Without The Drama, In New ‘Xscape: Still Kickin’ It’ Trailer