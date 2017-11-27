XXXTentacion recently announced his plans to host an anti-rape event during Art Basel in Miami this year. Interestingly enough, his announcement comes just months ahead of his upcoming trial for domestic abuse.

The rapper unveiled the news in a video on social media on Nov 26. “At Art Basel this month, I will be hosting an anti-rape event where basically rape victims can come to this event and tell their stories and help others, and support others who have been through a similar instance,” he said.

In Sept. 2017, Pitchfork published a series of court documents, which featured testimony detailing XXX’s volatile and abusive behavior. Despite the previous allegations, the rapper asked that fans come with an open mind. “I’d ask that if you come to the event you come bearing no type of negative energy and you make sure you come with the full support in your heart to those that have experienced any sort of post-traumatic experience or event. I ask that you be understanding,” he continued.

Prior to joining the anti-rape event, the “Look At Me” artist vowed to donate $100,000 to domestic violence prevention programs.

XXXTentacion’s domestic abuse trial will reportedly kick off on Dec. 11, one day after Art Basel concludes. Check out his video announcement below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bb7lWlADviw/