XXXTentacion claims that the members of Migos were the latest people to jump him. In an Instagram story, the Florida rapper said that a member of the entourage beat him up and pulled a gun on him, before the entire group ran away.

READ: XXXTentacion Calls Out Drake After Being Released From Jail

“Funny how rap ni**as rap about killin’ ni**as and shootin’ ni**as, but you caught me outside the hotel,” he said in the story. In the videos, XXX can be seen with a bruised eye and a puffy face, and in another video, he says he was stabbed. He says that nobody in the group “gave the respect” of fighting him man-to-man, and that he will take his alleged beating like a champ. “I got 35 year old ni**as scared to fight me, y’all ni**as pu**y as f**k,” he continued. “F**k Quavo, f**k Takeoff…f**k that pu**y ni**a Liftoff…I’m just letting y’all know for now that I’m a man before anything, and I’m gonna take my f**king a**beating like a man, ni**a, and I’m gonna carry myself like a man. This sh*t don’t affect me, and you ni**as gonna lose money f**king with me.”

READ: XXXTentacion’s Domestic Abuse Trial Delayed After Defense Team Fail To Schedule Witnesses

#PressPlay: #XXXTentacion says he was jumped in LA…allegedly by the Migos 👀👀 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Nov 13, 2017 at 4:40pm PST

There’s reason to believe the feud began after Offset dissed the young rapper for his comments about Drake this past April. XXX did mention in his videos that he “wanted to kill” Migos at the 2017 BET Awards, however, since he’s all about “peace, love, [and] positivity,” he decided against it. He deleted all of his Instagram photos after briefing fans on the alleged altercation.

xxxtentacion describes the incident between him and the Migos pic.twitter.com/eBs59wa4l6 — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) November 14, 2017

xxxtentacion posts video of takeoff from the Migos after the supposed altercation pic.twitter.com/hpKIXI9cox — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) November 14, 2017

xxxtentacion says he spared Migos at the BET hip hop awards in Miami a few months ago pic.twitter.com/Sn5jh31bTW — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) November 14, 2017