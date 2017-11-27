Compton’s YG Hootie Spreads Knowledge For Young Listeners On His ‘Hubris’ Album

YG Hootie has witnessed a lot during his 30 years on this planet. The Compton native lost friends and family members to the streets at a young age, but that’s common where he’s from. Instead of challenging his rage and anger into negative actions, the lyricist has chosen to use his voice to uplift his people.

After smashing the early part of 2017 with the Kendrick Lamar-assisted single, “The City,” Hootie is back with a full album filled with songs that will not only make you nod your head and turn up — but he offers jewels for the youth to learn from.

“Hubris is an ancient Greek term related to having too much pride, or ego; Being defiant to GOD; Arrogance and conceit — something we see in everyday life that as of lately is becoming more and more detrimental to society,” says rapper about the album.

