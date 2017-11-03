After releasing her HERstory EP, Young M.A has been relatively quiet throughout most of 2017. However, she’s back with new music as she gives us a rare moment of vulnerability on her new single and video, “Walk.”

The track features the Brooklyn spitter rapping in detail about why she has been seemingly on the low lately, while dishing out those tough rhymes we appreciate her for.

“Walk” is now available for purchase on iTunes.