At least 12 people, including four children, were killed in a Bronx, N.Y. apartment fire Thursday night (Dec. 28). NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the apartment complex was believed to be over 100 years old, and he calls it the worst fire tragedy the city has seen in at least 25 years.

The victims’ ages range from one year old to 63 years old. 14 others in the 29-unit building were taken to the hospital for injuries. de Blasio reported that it is likely more people will succumb from injuries related to the tragedy.

According to CNN, the building reported faulty carbon monoxide and smoke detectors in a first-floor apartment as recently as months ago, and there are no reports as to whether the defective detectors were replaced. The fire broke out on the first floor and spread around the complex. Victims died on various floors.

“This tragedy is, without question, historic in its magnitude,” said the mayor. “Our hearts go out to every family who lost a loved one here and everyone fighting for their lives.”

Tonight in the Bronx we’ve seen the worst fire tragedy in at least a quarter of a century. It is an unspeakable tragedy, and families have been torn apart. pic.twitter.com/0kCFMzxt79 — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) December 29, 2017