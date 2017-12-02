First, Eminem stopped the masses when he announced the upcoming release of his ninth studio album, Revival (Dec. 15). Then, he pulled the emergency brake on his fans’ day (Nov. 28) and dropped the project’s track-list. Surprising collaborations became the topic of conversation like rising rapper PHresher.

The “Wait A Minute” artist will contribute his vocals on a song titled “Chloraseptic,” but following an interview with This Is 50, the Brooklyn native revealed that he was supposed to be joined by 2 Chainz. “They were like, ‘Oh, you know 2 Chainz is on the record, too. Listen to his verse,'” Phresher recalled. “And I’m like, now we’re playing!” Once the lineup was published on the Internet, it became apparent that Chainz’s verse didn’t make the cut.

Despite the news, 2 Chainz’s humble nature didn’t shift and he took to Instagram to express his sentiments. “Grateful for the opportunity, new music on the way!” he wrote.

Grateful for the opportunity ,new music on the way !

Eminem previously gave listeners a taste of what’s to come with his single “Walk On Water” featuring Beyonce. The melody became the artist’s 57th Hot 100 entry, Billboard reports. Revival will also feature guest spots from Alicia Keys, Skylar Grey, Kehlani, and more.