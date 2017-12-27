A video of a 90-year-old woman dancing with a man dressed as Santa Claus at a retirement home has garnered millions of views and the always appropriate “Aye!” from the Internet.

Christopher Tate dressed up as St. Nick and visited nursing homes in Washington D.C. in what he calls the first ever “Golden Christmas.” Instead of Tate’s Christmas suit being the center of attention, a spry and vivacious resident showing off her dance moves was the highlight.

“I am elated over the love and well wishes I’ve gotten from all over the world from Australia to Belgium to Italy to Cuba to Denmark,” Tate told 10News. “People are inspired to go and take better care of our seniors.”

Tate’s video, posted on Christmas Eve has racked up 60,000 shares and close to 150,000 likes, with commenters all praising the 90 year old for her moves and her happiness.