Since Meek Mill’s incarceration began in November over a probation violation, he’s received a wave of support from his fans and public figures, namely Reverend Al Sharpton.

The longtime activist recently penned a letter of support for the embattled MMG rapper and addressed Judge Genece Brinkley’s contested removal from the “Pray For ‘Em” rapper’s case. “It is generally held in all judicial circles that the administration of justice must be fair, equal and impartial,” Sharpton wrote. “It is also generally accepted in the law, that the appearance of bias or lack of impartiality, is as serious as actual bias or lack of the ability to be fair and impartial.”

READ: Nicki Minaj’s 2015 Court Testimony Transcript Outlines Meek Mill’s Ongoing Parole Battle

Since the age of 18, Mill has remained on probation and landed back in jail on separate occasions for allegedly failing to follow its regulations. His lawyer, Joe Tacopina, says the 30-year-old shouldn’t have been on probation for this long and mentions that this stipulation is one of the many reasons why the criminal justice system traps people when their lives are far removed from the crime.

“She’s [Judge Brinkley] extending it for technical violations because she wants to have her hand over him. She has some weird obsession with this guy,” Tacopina said to VIBE earlier this year. “Maybe it’s because they grew up in the same neighborhood in Philly. He’s become one of the biggest stars coming from Philadelphia in decades, and maybe she just wants to have her thumb over him.”

READ: Meek Mill’s Lawyer On Judge’s “Inappropriate” Conduct: It Shows How Judicial Power “Can Be Abused”

Mill’s support system and legal team hope to have the Dreams Worth More Than Money artist home for Christmas.

Read Sharpton’s full statement below.