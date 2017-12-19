Rev. Al Sharpton Pens Letter Of Support For Meek Mill
Since Meek Mill’s incarceration began in November over a probation violation, he’s received a wave of support from his fans and public figures, namely Reverend Al Sharpton.
The longtime activist recently penned a letter of support for the embattled MMG rapper and addressed Judge Genece Brinkley’s contested removal from the “Pray For ‘Em” rapper’s case. “It is generally held in all judicial circles that the administration of justice must be fair, equal and impartial,” Sharpton wrote. “It is also generally accepted in the law, that the appearance of bias or lack of impartiality, is as serious as actual bias or lack of the ability to be fair and impartial.”
Since the age of 18, Mill has remained on probation and landed back in jail on separate occasions for allegedly failing to follow its regulations. His lawyer, Joe Tacopina, says the 30-year-old shouldn’t have been on probation for this long and mentions that this stipulation is one of the many reasons why the criminal justice system traps people when their lives are far removed from the crime.
“She’s [Judge Brinkley] extending it for technical violations because she wants to have her hand over him. She has some weird obsession with this guy,” Tacopina said to VIBE earlier this year. “Maybe it’s because they grew up in the same neighborhood in Philly. He’s become one of the biggest stars coming from Philadelphia in decades, and maybe she just wants to have her thumb over him.”
Mill’s support system and legal team hope to have the Dreams Worth More Than Money artist home for Christmas.
Read Sharpton’s full statement below.
Honorable Shelia A. Woods-Skipper
President Judge
Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas
Philadelphia City Hall, Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Re: Honorable Judge Genece Brinkley
Dear President Judge Woods-Skipper:
I write to you as someone with deep respect for the Judicial Process and as a true believer in fairness and equality in criminal justice matters. You may have read of my recent involvement with the case matters of Robert Rihmeek Williams (professional known as “Meek Mill”). He is currently serving a probation violation and was sentenced to a term of incarceration, over the objection of both the local prosecutor and the assigned probation officer, by Judge Genece Brinkley. You may also be aware that I have publicly called for Judge Genece to be removed from Mr. Williams’ matter. This demand was generated by serious allegations of a conflict of interest with Mr. Williams.
It is generally held in all judicial circles that the administration of justice must be fair, equal and impartial. It is also generally accepted in the law, that the appearance of bias or lack of impartiality, is as serious as actual bias or lack of the ability to be fair and impartial. There have been credible allegations made concerning Judge Brinkley’s ability to be fair and impartial in the matters concerning Mr. Williams.
If you know anything about me, I don’t just speak up when someone of note or celebrity has a problem with equal justice under the law. I have tried throughout my ministry and advocacy to always be the voice for the voiceless, and an activist for the underrepresented. Moreover, as Reverend Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. held throughout his life, a threat to justice anywhere, is a threat to justice everywhere!!.
Mr. Williams, in my view, has been subjected to an injustice. Judge Brinkley has been deaf to the questions raised about her potential conflicts of interest with Mr. Williams or simply has disregarded her oath of office to carry out her duties in a manner consistent with the Code of Conduct for Judges of the Court of Common Pleas. I understand the gravity of raising such an issue concerning the conduct of a Judge. I am compelled in this matter to speak truth to power.
I believe that Judge Brinkley must be removed from the case involving Mr. Williams and a Judge assigned who can conduct and preside in a fair and impartial manner.
Thank you for your consideration of this matter.
Very truly yours,
Reverend Al Sharpton
President & Founder
National Action Network