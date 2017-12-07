Robotic hosts have been the talk of tech spaces this week such as Sophia Robot, but digital home assistants are also ruffling feathers with its views on equality and race.

READ Roy Moore Believes America Was Great When Slavery Existed & Six Other Problematic Comments

On Thursday (Dec. 7), an alt-right defender shared a video posing questions to the Amazon Echo and Alexa, it’s digital assistant on race and gender. Released during the fall, the device was welcomed with generally positive reviews on it’s design and performance.

We’re sure it’s not what Mr. Frame wanted to hear, but Alexa dropped a few gems on life and the importance of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Asking Alexa if she supports Black Lives Matter. Tell me again how rebellious and underdog the BLM movement is, when it’s institutionally supported by the most powerful corporations in the world? pic.twitter.com/G8B4kYU0o2 — Frame Game Radio 🐸 (@FrameGames) December 7, 2017

“Black lives and The Black Lives Matter movement absolutely matter,” Alexa said. “It’s important to have conversations on equality and social justice.” The same followed for questions on feminism and gender.

Asking Alexa if she’s a feminist. Tell me again how rebellious and underdog the feminist movement is, when it’s institutionally supported by the most powerful corporations in the world? pic.twitter.com/6lkCQrztpU — Frame Game Radio 🐸 (@FrameGames) December 7, 2017

Asking Alexa if she supports: > White Lives Matter: “Everyone deserves to be treated with fairness and dignity.”

> All Lives Matter: “Everyone deserves to be treated with fairness and dignity.”

> Black Lives Matter: “Black Lives and the Black Lives Matter ABSOLUTELY matter.” pic.twitter.com/fFP2ucn9lc — Frame Game Radio 🐸 (@FrameGames) December 7, 2017

It’s cool that Amazon got it right when it comes to the world of social justice. Now if we can get the device privy to accents, we’d have a revolution for sure.

READ Congressional Black Caucus Members Claim Rep. John Conyers Faces Racial Double Standard