A$AP Twelvyy Gets Into The Holiday Spirit On “12 Days Of X-Mas”

A$AP Twelvyy is coming off a successful year after finally dropping his debut album dubbed, 12. Since the August release of his freshman effort, the Bronx native has been laying low. But that all changed today.

As an early Christmas gift, 12vyy released a hard-thumping banger titled, “12 Days of X-Mas.” The holiday spirited track, produced by Tyler Dopps, finds the Mob member running through a checklist of a few gifts that would make him and his fellow Mob members happy. The list includes Rolexes, ugly sweaters, Santa suits, an Atari and even an early release for Meek Mill.

In September, 12vyy hopped on the hypnotic “Lean Like A Viking” with YG Addie.

Stream “12 Days of X-Mas” below.