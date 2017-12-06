Being a black and brown journalist is a tough job, especially now. Thankfully the media industry is slowly becoming more diverse, but this leaves them vulnerable to personal attacks over their skin color and/or body shape. Since taking office, President Trump’s rhetoric gives some people the newly found confidence to publicly say things that they otherwise may have kept private, like CBS viewer Kathy Rae.

During Atlanta’s mayoral election coverage Tuesday (Dec. 6), CBS46 news anchors Ben Swann, Alicia Roberts and Sharon Reed discussed the election’s racial dynamics. After opening the floor for viewers to express their opinions, Kathy Rae jumped at the opportunity but obviously didn’t think it through.

READ: Big Mad: Curvy Dallas Reporter Catches Heat From Critics For Looking Amazing

“You need to be fired for the race baiting comment you made tonight,” Rae wrote. “It’s o.k. for blacks to discuss certain subjects but not whites…really?? You are what I call a N***r not a black person. You are a racist N***r. You are what’s wrong with the world.”

CBS not only showed her comments on-air, but allowed Reed to respond with a few graceful words (and pointed hands) of her own. Check out the video below.