Audio Push isn’t done with 2017 just yet.

Price and Oktane have been providing intricate tunes throughout the year with projects like their My Turn 3 mixtape and their most recent album Last Lights Left, which dropped back in September 2017.

With only three months left of their busy year, the California duo decided to lock themselves up in the studio and cook up even more heat for the rest of 2017.

“New music every week to ride the year out! Be ready!” Audio Push revealed in an Instagram post over the weekend.

The Good Vibe Tribe rappers kick off their new music spree with two fresh bangers produced by Price. “900 Degrees” allows Price and Oktane to flex their speedy flow with sharp bars that’ll heat up the streets before and after the New Year. On the other hand, their second track “Inland Empire Is Live” is more mellow with an elegant piano loop, and slower verses.

Stream Audio Push’s “900 Degrees” and “Inland Empire Is Live” below.