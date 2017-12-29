After his July trade to the Detroit Pistons after seven seasons with the Boston Celtics, Avery Bradley, 27, was likely hoping to look ahead and start anew. He’s been displaying adeptness and expertise since the trade, but past demons have recently resurfaced, hindering Bradley’s projections and forcing his career into a back seat.

The Pistons shooting guard is said to have arrived at a settlement with a reality star who accused him of sexual assault amid a May road trip with the Celtics, according to TMZ. The negotiation is rumored to be a figure close to $400,000, though there is no certainty about the final agreed upon amount.

Despite the immensity of the number, Bradley’s attorney, Brian Wolf, claims that it was a precautionary measure. Of the allegation, his attorney told TMZ Sports that the contract is merely a confidentiality agreement with the accuser. He alleges that it was drawn solely for the maintenance of Bradley’s privacy and to prevent the explosion of a false claim.

Bradley, who was playing for the Celtics at the time, contests all accusations.

“Mr. Bradley absolutely denies having engaged in wrongdoing whatsoever,” Wolf told TMZ. “The confidentiality agreement specifically refutes and denies the validity of all allegations of any wrongful conduct by Mr. Bradley. The sole purpose of the agreement was to protect the reputation and privacy of Mr. Bradley and his family.”

Due to the terms of the contract, there was to be complete stealth surrounding it. Media procurement could give Bradley the OK to sue for breach of contract. But such an action could lead to scrutiny of the allegation.

Wolf said to TMZ, “My office will take all appropriate action against all persons involved in the wrongful disclosure of this agreement.”

There have been no public statements on the incident from the parties involved.