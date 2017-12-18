The third season of The Great American Baking Show, hosted by Ayesha Curry, has been axed by ABC after two episodes, due to allegations of sexual misconduct pointed at one of the show’s hosts.

READ: Steph And Ayesha Curry Release Mobile Game, “Chef Curry”

Johnny Iuzzini, a celebrity pastry chef, has been accused by multiple women of sexual harassment and abuse. Because of the allegations, the remaining episodes of the series will not be airing. Iuzzini says that the reports are “inaccurate.”

“While I understand ABC felt pressured to make this difficult decision, I am extremely disappointed and saddened that the show will not continue to air as scheduled,” Iuzzini said in a statement to CNN. “I feel terrible for the bakers, fans of the show, the cast and everyone else involved in the production.”

The alleged offender is not the only one who is not pleased with the entire production being canned.

“Why is her show suffering because of someone else’s actions??” one Twitter user wrote, while another person tweeted “[Ayesha] doesn’t deserve that. Bring in someone different & shelve those episodes.”

READ: Ayesha Curry Responds To Drake’s NBA Awards Skit Of Her Marriage

Check out some responses below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Crazy … what does Ayesha Curry have to do with that. So they couldn’t just fire the judge on the show ? https://t.co/eoqXGuksPK — Ave (@SebastianAvenue) December 18, 2017

Kevin Spacey inappropriate with teenage boys yrs ago. Movie studio reshot his scenes in a movie with Christopher Plummer. @ayeshacurry cooking show gets canceled because of a “judge’s” alleged inappropriate behavior. pic.twitter.com/P2FsGzfuxF — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) December 17, 2017

Exactly, all @ayeshacurry hard work went in to that show. And she & her family have such an awesome reputation. She doesn’t deserve that. Bring in someone different & shelve those episodes. SMH — Gail Lukan (@gailmlukan) December 18, 2017