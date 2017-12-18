ABC Pulls Ayesha Curry-Hosted Series, ‘Great American Baking Show’

The third season of The Great American Baking Show, hosted by Ayesha Curry, has been axed by ABC after two episodes, due to allegations of sexual misconduct pointed at one of the show’s hosts.

Johnny Iuzzini, a celebrity pastry chef, has been accused by multiple women of sexual harassment and abuse. Because of the allegations, the remaining episodes of the series will not be airing. Iuzzini says that the reports are “inaccurate.”

“While I understand ABC felt pressured to make this difficult decision, I am extremely disappointed and saddened that the show will not continue to air as scheduled,” Iuzzini said in a statement to CNN. “I feel terrible for the bakers, fans of the show, the cast and everyone else involved in the production.”

The alleged offender is not the only one who is not pleased with the entire production being canned.

“Why is her show suffering because of someone else’s actions??” one Twitter user wrote, while another person tweeted “[Ayesha] doesn’t deserve that. Bring in someone different & shelve those episodes.”

