Someone let Charlamagne Tha God and Joe Budden executive produce their own 2017 wrap up, in which the polarizing media personalities discussed their favorite albums and moments, along with who they felt had a trash year.

READ Azealia Banks Offered Comic Jess Hilarious Career Advice And Yeah…That Didn’t End Well

At the top of their list was Nicki Minaj who they said spent a lot of 2017 trying to convince people of her superstar status, as opposed to putting out great music. Azealia Banks caught wind of Budden and Charlamagne’s commentary and didn’t take kindly to their assessment. A one time enemy of the “Motorsport” artist, Banks took to Instagram Wednesday (Dec. 27) to defend Nicki’s accolades and achievements.

“But it seriously makes me sick to my stomach to see Charlamagne Tha God and Joe Budden get pleasure from tearing this black woman down because they are legit lying to themselves. Every comparison they make is a farce,” Banks wrote. “Not Cardio or Remus (Cardi B and Remy Ma) are f**king with Nicki on her off day. The fact that these talking heads are trying their hardest to narrate this female rap story is absolutely ridiculous.”

READ Charlamagne Tha God And Joe Budden Think Nicki Minaj Had A Trash 2017

During the 90 minute video segment, The Breakfast Club host and Budden didn’t mince words on who they assumed didn’t well this year. Despite not acknowledging that three of Nicki Minaj’s songs, “No Frauds” “Regret In Your Tears” and “Changed It” helped Nicki Minaj surpass Aretha Franklin’s record of the most entries by a female artist on the Billboard Hot 100, Uncle Charla and Budden even placed Eminem on the list.

So far, Budden and Charlamagne have not responded to Banks criticisms and something tells us they won’t.