Former President Barack Obama’s initiative, My Brother’s Keeper dedicated to guiding young men of color, released a new PSA on Christmas Eve.

The uplifting video features artist Chance the Rapper as well as one of Golden State Warriors’ stars, Steph Curry.

In the video, Obama, Chance, and Steph as well as a hoard of young people are looking at a video of one of 44’s speeches during his presidency on their respective devices. The background of the video features Obama’s voice saying: “I want you to know, you matter. There is nothing, not a single thing, that’s more important to the future of America than whether or not young people all across this country can achieve their dreams.”

This commercial is not the first time the three gentlemen have worked together. Nearly two years ago, Curry appeared in another My Brother’s Keeper ad; and this year Chance the Rapper performed at the Obama Foundation Summit.

Watch the ad below.