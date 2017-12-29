With only a few more days left in 2017, Barack Obama wants to remind us to reflect on some of the year’s positive stories.

Obama took to Twitter on Friday (Dec. 29), to share some of the new stories that “reminds us what’s best about America.”

As we count down to the new year, we get to reflect and prepare for what’s ahead. For all the bad news that seemed to dominate our collective consciousness, there are countless stories from this year that remind us what’s best about America. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2017

The stories include a couple who postponed their wedding to help with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, a 10-year-old boy whose “blessing bags” for Chicago’s homeless earned him national attention, and Philadelphia Eagles player Chris Long using his NFL checks to fund scholarships for students in Charlottesville, Va.

Kat Creech, a wedding planner in Houston, turned a postponed wedding into a volunteer opportunity for Hurricane Harvey victims. Thirty wedding guests became an organization of hundreds of volunteers. That’s a story from 2017. https://t.co/yxhjwkr5Se — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2017

Chris Long gave his paychecks from the first six games of the NFL season to fund scholarships in Charlottesville, VA. He wanted to do more, so he decided to give away an entire season’s salary. That’s a story from 2017. https://t.co/NL0RoARkan — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2017

Ten-year-old Jahkil Jackson is on a mission to help homeless people in Chicago. He created kits full of socks, toiletries, and food for those in need. Just this week, Jahkil reached his goal to give away 5,000 “blessing bags.” That’s a story from 2017. https://t.co/muxPZnEGkd — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2017

“All across America people chose to get involved, get engaged and stand up. Each of us can make a difference, and all of us ought to try,” Obama tweeted. “So go keep changing the world in 2018.”