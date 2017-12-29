Barack Obama Counts Down To The New Year By Sharing Some Of His Favorite Stories From 2017

CREDIT: Getty Images

With only a few more days left in 2017, Barack Obama wants to remind us to reflect on some of the year’s positive stories.

Obama took to Twitter on Friday (Dec. 29), to share some of the new stories that “reminds us what’s best about America.”

The stories include a couple who postponed their wedding to help with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, a 10-year-old boy whose “blessing bags” for Chicago’s homeless earned him national attention, and Philadelphia Eagles player Chris Long using his NFL checks to fund scholarships for students in Charlottesville, Va.

“All across America people chose to get involved, get engaged and stand up. Each of us can make a difference, and all of us ought to try,” Obama tweeted. “So go keep changing the world in 2018.”

