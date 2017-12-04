Barack Obama is a classy guy so even when he’s subtly shading his successor, he does it in a classy way. Over the weekend, Obama spoke at a leadership summit in New Delhi, India where he mentioned the difference in amount of Twitter followers he has compared to number 45.

“I’ve got 100 million Twitter followers. I actually have more than other people who use it more often,” the former president said Friday (Dec. 1)

Just for accuracy, Obama has 97 million followers on the social network, while Trump has 44 million. Obama then spoke on the mindfulness that should be exercised when using Twitter and all social media. “Think before you tweet,” he said.

Obama also said his daughters tried to teach him the unwritten rules of social media, which includes not following the rules of English grammar, to which Obama staunchly opposed the idea.

“They were explaining to us how if you put a period at the end of a sentence it sounds harsh. I said, ‘No, that’s English. That’s how you know the thought is finished,’ ” Obama said.

We’re not sure if Trump has gotten wind of Obama comparing Twitter followers but when he does, we’re sure he’ll hop on Twitter and tell us all about it.