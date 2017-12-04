Former President Obama never fails us. Following the wave of sexual assault and rape allegations brought against men in power both in political offices and in Hollywood, Barack Obama speaking up and even suggesting possible solutions. During an invitation-only event in Paris on Saturday (Dec. 2), he stated that more women should be elected into office because men are… well, trash.

“Men seem to be having some problems these days,” Obama stated in reference to the numerous allegations, according to French news agency AFP. “Not to generalize but women seem to have a better capacity than men do, partly because of their socialization.”

Obama’s candid remarks comes shortly after politicians like Sen. Al Franken, Rep. John Conyers, and Rep. Ruben Kihuen were accused of sexual misconduct. GOP Alabama Senate candidate, Roy Moore is also facing numerous allegations of sexual misconduct. And while Obama seems to be trying to combat men abusing power, Donald Trump has been campaigning to get Moore into office.