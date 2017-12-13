Beyoncé Orders Cease And Desist For Beer Named After Her

A NYC brewing company attempted to pay homage to Beyoncé by naming their speciality beer after her. However, reports are saying that the Lemonade superstar wasn’t drunk in love about the idea.

Beyoncé reportedly sent a cease & desist letter to Lineup Brewing in Brooklyn over their latest hot-ticket brew, Bïeryoncé.

“As a Hispanic, female run business, I am very inspired by her so I thought I’d pay homage,” said the owner of the company, Katarina Martinez. “We’re disappointed she didn’t take it as a compliment, but oh well. It was fun while it lasted!”

The label of the beer was inspired by the Queen’s self-titled fifth album. It has a black background and big, bold pink lettering reading “Bïeryoncé.” Martinez was inspired to name the beer after Yoncé due to missing one of her concerts, despite having tickets.

The one-time batch is still reportedly available in NYC for a little longer.