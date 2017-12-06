From one legend to another, Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year ceremony combined the worlds of Beyonce and Colin Kaepernick on Tuesday evening (Dec. 5) at Brooklyn, N.Y.’s Barclays Center. The multi-platinum selling artist honored the activist with the brand’s Muhammad Ali Legacy Award for his solid fight for racial, economic, and social equality.

READ: J. Cole Says Colin Kaepernick “Sacrificed His Dream” To Fight Police Brutality, Racial Injustice

“Thank you Colin Kaepernick. Thank you for your selfless heart, and your conviction. Thank you for your personal sacrifice,” Beyonce said before presenting the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback with the accolade. “Colin took action with no fear of consequence or repercussion only hope to change the world for the better. To change perception, to change the way we treat each other, especially people of color. We’re still waiting for the world to catch up. It’s been said that racism is so American, that when we protest racism, some assume we are protesting America. So, let’s be very clear. Colin has always been very respectful of the individuals who selflessly serve and protect our country and our communities and our families. His message is solely focused on social injustice for historically disenfranchised people. Let’s not get that mistaken.”

Beyoncé makes a surprise appearance at the Sports Illustrated Person of the Year event to present @Kaepernick7 with the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award. pic.twitter.com/87y4exrtes — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) December 6, 2017

Once it was his turn to take the podium, the 30-year-old reiterated his purpose in the fight against oppression and thanked the masses for their unwavering support.

READ: NFL Proposes $90 Million Social Justice Fund In Attempt To End National Anthem Protests

“I say this as a person who receives credit for using my platform to protest systemic oppression, racialized injustice and the dire consequences of anti-blackness in America,” Kaepernick said. “I accept this award not for myself, but on behalf of the people. Because if it were not for my love of the people, I would not have protested. And if it was not for the support from the people, I would not be on this stage today. With or without the NFL’s platform, I will continue to work for the people because my platform is the people.”

Beyonce presents Colin Kaepernick with SI’s Muhammad Ali Legacy awardpic.twitter.com/DfPfjx8pzJ — The Shadow League (@ShadowLeagueTSL) December 6, 2017

Thank you very much to Sports Illustrated for the honor of the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award. I am humbled and honored to share this with the people. 📸: @KarlFergusonJr pic.twitter.com/EtgoCXmu9l — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) December 6, 2017

The 2017 SI Sportsperson of the Year ceremony will air on NBCSN and Univision Deportes on Dec. 8 and 9 at 8 p.m. EST, respectively.