The contentious and controversial Alabama Senate race came to a close Tuesday night, (Dec. 12) with Democrat Doug Jones clenching the title against accused child molester (and the Donald Trump endorsed) Roy Moore. Jones’ victory in the Republican state has proven to be an even more historic upset as a Democrat hasn’t won a Senate race since 1992.

CNN exit polls show Jones’ victory was due to a large turnout from the African-American community. The Washington Post doubled down on this research by reporting nearly 98% of black women supported Jones. Shortly after it was revealed that black women aided in Jones’ election, the hashtag “black women” began to trend on Twitter with many thanking the marginalized community for their support.

America: No way Black Women will pull off this upset in Alabama. Black Women in Alabama: pic.twitter.com/q2dDLYSrsh — Deontée Gordon (@deongordon) December 13, 2017

However for some, a hashtag and a trending topic simply wasn’t enough.

Black women are not political mules to be used every time a mediocre white candidate needs to win. No amount of verbal appreciation will do us justice. Turn over the money, resources and power, then we can talk. — Charlene Carruthers (@CharleneCac) December 13, 2017

For non-Black folks praising Black women in tonight’s election – do more. Support Black women. Stand up for Black women. Hire Black women. Vote for Black women. — ReBecca Theodore-Vachon (@FilmFatale_NYC) December 13, 2017

