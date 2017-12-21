BLVK JVCK And H.E.R. Make Beautiful Noise In New Video For “Mine Luv”

You’ve probably heard BLVK JVCK’s name from working with the likes of Rihanna, Chris Brown, Justin Bieber, and a few others.

Formerly known as The Runners, Andrew “Dru” Harr and Jermaine “Mayne Zayne” have teamed with H.E.R. for their new single and video for the hypnotic track, “Mine Luv.”

In the dance-inspired clip, H.E.R.’s captivating voices croons about finding a meaningful relationship.

“Open your eyes/We’re always naked, show me your mind/Put on a blindfold / Let’s not be blind / If you gon’ jump ship, don’t waste my time,” sings H.E.R.

“Mine Luv” follows the release of “Mind Games,” which was released back in September.

