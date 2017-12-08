Activists are slamming the acquittal of a former officer who killed an unarmed man in what’s been described as an execution-style shooting.

On Thursday (Dec. 7), Philip Mitchell Brailsford was cleared of second-degree murder chargers for the death of Daniel Shaver. The 26-year-old was shot five times by the former Arizona cop in Jan 2016 in the hallway of a La Quinta Inn & Suites in Mesa, Arizona.

Police were responding to call that someone was pointing a gun out of the hotel’s fifth-floor window. Shaver, a father or two, worked for pest-control company in Texas and came to Arizona for business. After meeting two people in the hotel, he showed off his pellet gun.

After Brailsford ordered Shaver out of his room, he demanded Shaver to crawl towards him. While under the influence, a startled Shaver obeyed the former officer’s commands while begging him not to fire his weapon. As Shaver attempted to pull up his basketball shorts, the 26-year-old fired his rifle. Brailsford was terminated from the Mesa Police Department shortly after the shooting.

During the trial, Brailsford said he wouldn’t have changed his actions. “If this situation happened exactly as it did that time, I would have done the same thing,” Arizona Central reported. Detectives in the case also suggested that Shaver could’ve been handcuffed during the incident.

“There are no winners in this case, but Mitch Brailsford had to make a split-second decision on a situation that he was trained to recognize as someone drawing a weapon and had one second to react,” his attorney Michael Piccarreta told reporters.

“He didn’t want to harm Mr. Shaver… The circumstances that night that were presented led him to conclude that he was in danger. Try to make a decision in one second, life or death. It’s pretty hard.”

Several parts of the case were edited for the jury, like Brailsford ‘s rifle which features the caption, “You’re f**ked” on it. The body cam video also wasn’t seen by the public until after the case wrapped.

Activists and those following the case expressed their shock on Twitter.

The Brutal Police Execution of Daniel Shaver Sadly I've studied 100s of videos of American police executing non-violent, unarmed people. This is one of the worst I've ever witnessed. This happened in January of 2016, but the judge just released the video. A grave injustice. pic.twitter.com/O3UjLb3mZJ — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) December 8, 2017

The judge did not allow jurors to hear about an etching on the dust cover of the rifle Officer Brailsford used to shoot Daniel Shaver, which said "You're f–ked," because he felt it was prejudicial. This is what is considered justice. — LEFT✍🏾 (@LeftSentThis) December 8, 2017

This is murder. As difficult as it is to watch. It should be watched. This officer was found not guilty of murdering #DanielShaver. He was terrified and complying while the cop screamed at him and kept threatening to shoot him. Disgusting. https://t.co/aKyFgYiHDK — Lenny Jacobson (@Lennyjacobson) December 8, 2017

Don't be "afraid" to watch the Daniel Shaver video. Look at what police are doing to unarmed and extremely compliant people and be so hurt, moved, and outraged that you want to do something about it. Daniel Shaver should be alive. Phil Brailsford should be in prison. — Travon Free (@Travon) December 8, 2017

Daniel Shaver was shot and killed by Officer Philip Brailsford. He was completely compliant, laying on the ground, hands raised. The officer's service weapon was engraved with the words "You’re f*cked.” DO Y'ALL HEAR THIS?

https://t.co/Va1bQZOtpJ — Ashley Nkadi (@hottienkadi) December 7, 2017

Shaver’s widow, Laney Sweet and Shaver’s parents have filed wrongful-death lawsuits against the city of Mesa.

