Body Cam Footage Shows The Moment Unarmed Man Is ‘Executed’ By Arizona Cop
Activists are slamming the acquittal of a former officer who killed an unarmed man in what’s been described as an execution-style shooting.
On Thursday (Dec. 7), Philip Mitchell Brailsford was cleared of second-degree murder chargers for the death of Daniel Shaver. The 26-year-old was shot five times by the former Arizona cop in Jan 2016 in the hallway of a La Quinta Inn & Suites in Mesa, Arizona.
Police were responding to call that someone was pointing a gun out of the hotel’s fifth-floor window. Shaver, a father or two, worked for pest-control company in Texas and came to Arizona for business. After meeting two people in the hotel, he showed off his pellet gun.
After Brailsford ordered Shaver out of his room, he demanded Shaver to crawl towards him. While under the influence, a startled Shaver obeyed the former officer’s commands while begging him not to fire his weapon. As Shaver attempted to pull up his basketball shorts, the 26-year-old fired his rifle. Brailsford was terminated from the Mesa Police Department shortly after the shooting.
During the trial, Brailsford said he wouldn’t have changed his actions. “If this situation happened exactly as it did that time, I would have done the same thing,” Arizona Central reported. Detectives in the case also suggested that Shaver could’ve been handcuffed during the incident.
“There are no winners in this case, but Mitch Brailsford had to make a split-second decision on a situation that he was trained to recognize as someone drawing a weapon and had one second to react,” his attorney Michael Piccarreta told reporters.
“He didn’t want to harm Mr. Shaver… The circumstances that night that were presented led him to conclude that he was in danger. Try to make a decision in one second, life or death. It’s pretty hard.”
Several parts of the case were edited for the jury, like Brailsford ‘s rifle which features the caption, “You’re f**ked” on it. The body cam video also wasn’t seen by the public until after the case wrapped.
Activists and those following the case expressed their shock on Twitter.
Shaver’s widow, Laney Sweet and Shaver’s parents have filed wrongful-death lawsuits against the city of Mesa.
