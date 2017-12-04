BROCKHAMPTON Announces Last Studio Album ‘Saturation III’

For BROCKHAMPTON, the boy band is revving up their engine for one last drive in music. On Friday (Dec. 1), the group announced on Twitter that their new project, Saturation III, will serve as their “last studio album.”

Though the final offering will be arriving in two weeks — Dec. 15 — fans voiced their heartaches after receiving the news. “Will y’all stop playing games …. what do you mean ‘last studio album,'” said Twitter user @shadowsoflove.

Saturation III will be part of a hefty box set, which will also include Saturation I, Saturation II, a disc of “drafts” and a 150-minute documentary highlighting the making of the Saturation trilogy. The box set is currently available on pre-order for $50 via the group’s website.

BROCKHAMPTON’s representatives offered a “no comment” when approached by Billboard regarding the group’s final album.

This story was originally posted to Billboard.com.