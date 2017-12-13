BROCKHAMPTON once again avoids the lame, stereotypical music video cliches for their new “Boogie” visuals — directed by Kevin Abstract.

Taking place in a Van Nuys convenience store, Ameer Vann, Matt Champion, JOBA, Merlyn Wood, Dom McLennon and Kevin lays their verses down while the chaos ensues around them. The collective’s alleged last album Saturation III is set for release on Friday (Dec 15).

