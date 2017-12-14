This Christmas, major players from the borough of Brooklyn are coming together to make sure children get to experience a healthy dose of holiday cheer. The Brooklyn Nets partnered up with the late Notorious B.I.G.’s Christopher Wallace Foundation on a new campaign, “Wonder Why Christmas Missed Us.”

Inspired by Biggie’s lyric in “Juicy,” the campaign is designed to raise funds for gifts for Brooklyn children. Beginning on Dec. 8, the Nets began selling exclusive merchandise, such as hats and shirts, with proceeds from sales going towards said presents.

When the program officially ends on Monday, Dec. 18, just a week before Christmas, Barclays Center will open up its doors for a holiday party, where the children will receive their shiny new trinkets. Keep spreading love, Brooklyn.