Bryson Tiller On Being In A ‘Dark Place’ & Gaining Back His Confidence: ‘I’m My Biggest Hater’

Bryson Tiller earned a Grammy nod, double-platinum certification and a massive following after Trapsoul, but his sophomore album also pigeonholed the singer into the R&B box, leaving expectations for his subsequent releases at an all-time high and Tiller’s confidence at its lowest. In a new interview with Tim Westwood TV, Tiller discusses how he gained his confidence back, his current head space, and his two upcoming projects.

READ: Bryson Tiller Goes Surfing On Top Of Luxury Cars In New Video For “Self-Made”

Tiller admitted that being categorized as an R&B singer discouraged him from getting in the studio and ultimately halted his creativity. “I got these R&B songs on the radio, ‘Don’t’ and ‘Exchange,’ and everybody is just thinking… they put me in a box, like, this is who you are, but they don’t even know, they weren’t even there for what I was doing before ‘Don’t’ and ‘Exchange,'” he told Westwood. The singer said his alter ego “God Tiller” allows him to be carefree and “just have fun” and is ready to get back to that mentality.

READ: Bryson Tiller Is Having Fun In U.K.’s “Birmingham”

God Tiller will appear on one of the two projects the “Run Me Dry” singer is preparing to unleash. Elsewhere in the interview, Tiller dished on how he lost his confidence after releasing Trapsoul and why he decided to wipe his Instagram account clean.

“I’m my biggest hater and my worst critic, so when I see all these people saying things it’s like I’m agreeing with them,” Tiller said. “All these things just kinda took a toll on me, and not only that, but I went through a lot of crazy things with legal troubles and stuff with old management.”

He continued: “I was in a dark, dark place after Trapsoul, so I don’t know, I wanted to start over and I just don’t feel like I made it yet.” Despite being at his lowest, Tiller said raising his daughter helped him gain his confidence back and cancel out his detractors, as well as the crowd of screaming fans that gather at his shows night after night.

“I needed to kind of lose myself just to find myself again, just to see where I’m supposed to be,” he added, “and right now is not where I’m supposed to be and I want to get to the next level.”

Listen to Bryson Tiller’s full interview below:

This story was originally posted to Billboard.