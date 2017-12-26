Some slime ball has been trying to diminish Cardi B’s epic year by leaking nude photos and videos of her online. The Bronx rapper’s body may be on full display on the Internet, but she is apparently unbothered. In fact, the “Bartier Cardi” artist recently hopped on Twitter on Dec. 25, to clap back at the perpetrator.

“People keep posting the nude videos of me like if I wasn’t a stripper before,” she tweeted. “You know there’s videos of me stripping with my titties & a** out on YouTube already right?”

Cardi concluded her message by quoting a line from her recent track. “I still put the p***y on Offset,” she wrote.

In addition to the nude footage, some one recently hacked Offset’s iCloud and released footage of him reportedly cheating on Cardi with another woman back in Sept. 2017. Despite the new information, reports claim the couple is still engaged and happier than ever. So, it looks like neither nudes nor other scandalous videos are going to break Cardi B down.

People keep posting the nude videos of me like if i wasn’t a stripper before 😩😩😂🤷🏽‍♀️You know there’s videos of me stripping with my titties & ass out on YouTube already right 😂?anyways i know i know i got a nice body right 😎 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 25, 2017