Cardi B’s Charisma Shines Bright On ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Cardi B brought her lively energy to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (Dec. 20), to discuss the success of her 3x platinum song “Bodak Yellow” that garnered her a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song, and her engagement to one-third of the Migos group, Offset.

“He always used to tell me, ‘I’m going to marry you,'” she grinningly said. “And it’s just like, ‘It’s the right thing to do.’ I knew he was going to give me a very expensive gift because he wasn’t there for my birthday, and plus I thought he was going to give me a watch or something. He just went out his way.”

When Fallon asked the Bronx native for her thoughts on potentially winning her first gramophone, the “Pull Up” rapper said she already feels like she took home the prize. “I am nervous,” she admitted. “You want to know something? I already feel like a winner because I never thought me. I already won, what’s good?”

To follow the success of “Bodak Yellow,” the chart-breaking artist plans to release another single featuring 21 Savage titled “Bartier Cardi.” The melody debuts on Friday (Dec. 22).

In the meantime, watch the full entertaining sit down below.